Indore News: ₹73K Refund, Compensation Ordered In Hearing Aid Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has ordered a full refund and compensation in a hearing aid dispute, granting major relief to the consumer.

The order was passed on Wednesday, by commission member Dr Nidhi Barange (Indore–I), holding the hearing aid supplier responsible for deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act.

As per the case, the complainant purchased a hearing aid costing Rs 73,000 based on medical advice and assurances given by the opposite party.

Soon after purchase, the device failed to fit properly in the ear, causing continuous pain, discomfort and mental distress. Despite repeated complaints, the opposite party only attempted minor adjustments and repairs, but the problem persisted and no permanent solution was provided.

When the complainant demanded a refund, the supplier failed to return the amount within the stipulated period. After examining documents, affidavits and arguments on record, the commission concluded that the quality, fitting and performance of the hearing aid were defective and that grievance redressal was handled negligently.

In its final order, the commission directed the opposite party to refund Rs 73,000 to the complainant within 45 days, along with 6% annual simple interest from the date of filing the complaint. Additionally, Rs 5,000 was awarded as compensation for mental and physical harassment and Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses, clearly fixing accountability in the supply and servicing of medical assistive devices.