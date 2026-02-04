 Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And Mute Students At ITI
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And Mute Students At ITI

Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And Mute Students At ITI

During the latest hearing, the State informed the HC that it was filing its reply and was directed to supply a copy to the petitioner s counsel. The court also took on record a letter dated February 2 from the secretary, DLASA, Indore, stating that the inquiry could not be conducted due to the non-availability of a specialist translator at the government institution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And Mute Students At ITI |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday took cognisance of serious allegations of exploitation, mistreatment and mismanagement at Government ITI Muk-Badhir (deaf and mute) Centre in Indore.

Read Also
Indore News: High Court Bench Junks Lower Court Order, Upholds BJP Leader’s Election As Corporator
article-image

The division bench, comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Satish Kumar Likhariya, who raised concerns over the condition and administration of the institute catering to students with hearing and speech impairments.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner, Shanno Shagufta Khan, had submitted that students of the institute had written letters complaining about their treatment and the functioning of the centre. Copies of these letters were annexed to the petition and placed on record before the court.

Khan had informed the court that the students were required to clean utensils and perform gardening tasks, even when a peon was available at the institute.

FPJ Shorts
Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone
Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone
Devendra Fadnavis To Present Maharashtra Budget On March 6 After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Marking Rare Chief Minister Milestone
Devendra Fadnavis To Present Maharashtra Budget On March 6 After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Marking Rare Chief Minister Milestone
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams

She also claimed that the students were not provided with laptops and scholarship since 2023 and are not given meals on Sundays. She went on to claim that the students were also not taught for the required time periods. She presented video recordings and photos before the court to substantiate her claims.

Earlier, the court had directed the secretary of the District Legal Aid Services Authority (DLASA), Indore, to visit the institution and submit an inquiry report. The State government was also asked to file its response.

During the latest hearing, the State informed the HC that it was filing its reply and was directed to supply a copy to the petitioner s counsel. The court also took on record a letter dated February 2 from the secretary, DLASA, Indore, stating that the inquiry could not be conducted due to the non-availability of a specialist translator at the government institution.

Seeking additional time, the Secretary requested seven more days to complete and submit the report.

Taking the circumstances into consideration, the High Court granted time and postponed the hearing to February 16, 2026. The bench directed that the inquiry report be submitted before the next date of hearing without fail.

The court further ordered that a copy of the order be communicated to the DLASA secretary to ensure compliance.

The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on February 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And...
Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And...
MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar
MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar
Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered
MP News: Government Exploiting Farmers, Says Kisan Congress In Pansemal
MP News: Government Exploiting Farmers, Says Kisan Congress In Pansemal