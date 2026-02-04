Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And Mute Students At ITI |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday took cognisance of serious allegations of exploitation, mistreatment and mismanagement at Government ITI Muk-Badhir (deaf and mute) Centre in Indore.

The division bench, comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Satish Kumar Likhariya, who raised concerns over the condition and administration of the institute catering to students with hearing and speech impairments.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner, Shanno Shagufta Khan, had submitted that students of the institute had written letters complaining about their treatment and the functioning of the centre. Copies of these letters were annexed to the petition and placed on record before the court.

Khan had informed the court that the students were required to clean utensils and perform gardening tasks, even when a peon was available at the institute.

She also claimed that the students were not provided with laptops and scholarship since 2023 and are not given meals on Sundays. She went on to claim that the students were also not taught for the required time periods. She presented video recordings and photos before the court to substantiate her claims.

Earlier, the court had directed the secretary of the District Legal Aid Services Authority (DLASA), Indore, to visit the institution and submit an inquiry report. The State government was also asked to file its response.

During the latest hearing, the State informed the HC that it was filing its reply and was directed to supply a copy to the petitioner s counsel. The court also took on record a letter dated February 2 from the secretary, DLASA, Indore, stating that the inquiry could not be conducted due to the non-availability of a specialist translator at the government institution.

Seeking additional time, the Secretary requested seven more days to complete and submit the report.

Taking the circumstances into consideration, the High Court granted time and postponed the hearing to February 16, 2026. The bench directed that the inquiry report be submitted before the next date of hearing without fail.

The court further ordered that a copy of the order be communicated to the DLASA secretary to ensure compliance.

The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on February 16.