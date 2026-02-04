Indore News: DAVV Takes First Step Towards Proposed Medical College In Jhabua | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though uncertainty remains over its establishment, the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday approved a payment of around Rs 15 lakh towards registration fees with Medical Council of India for the proposed DAVV’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Jhabua

Administrative approval and budgetary provision for the establishment of Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Jhabua, were also cleared for the university’s 2026–27 budget.

DAVV also approved several important academic, administrative and financial proposals at its meeting on Tuesday.

The EC approved a budget of Rs 75 lakh for various arrangements related to the university’s convocation ceremony scheduled on February 17.

In another significant decision, the EC approved the proposal to enhance the vice-chancellor’s discretionary financial approval limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The council further sanctioned Rs 14 lakh for the purchase of track suits for players and team officials associated with the university’s sports department. An estimated amount of Rs 26.50 lakh was also approved for the purchase of gold and silver medals for the upcoming convocation ceremony.

Besides, the EC approved the adoption of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2025, for university teachers, officers and employees. The council also approved signing MoUs with M/s Kahan Technologies for free use of ERP software for a period of five years.

The meeting concluded with the approval of all listed agenda items.