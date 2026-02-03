MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man, who was accused of raping a minor girl and had been on the run since the alleged incident.

According to police, the accused, identified as Gautam Phulmali, of Kadmal Settlement, had allegedly lured a minor girl to a maize field near Kadmal bridge on January 26.

He allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her when she screamed. He then fled the scene.

The girl, along with her parents, filed a complaint at the Kukshi Police Station on January 31. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 64 (1) and 65 (1) of the BNS along with Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

Police launched an investigation to nab the accused.

Following SP Mayank Awasthi’s directions, a team from Nisarpur police outpost, led by SI Ravi Waske, tracked the accused using technical evidence. They spotted him near Kadmal, where he attempted to flee on seeing the officers. He was apprehended from the spot.

During questioning, Gautam confessed to the crime and was produced before the court. SP Awasthi announced a reward for the team’s swift and commendable work.