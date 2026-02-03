 MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi

MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi

Following SP Mayank Awasthi’s directions, a team from the Nisarpur police outpost, led by SI Ravi Waske, tracked the accused using technical evidence. They spotted him near Kadmal, where he attempted to flee on seeing the officers. He was apprehended from the spot. During questioning, Gautam confessed to the crime and was produced before the court.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man, who was accused of raping a minor girl and had been on the run since the alleged incident.

According to police, the accused, identified as Gautam Phulmali, of Kadmal Settlement, had allegedly lured a minor girl to a maize field near Kadmal bridge on January 26.

Read Also
Indore News: Indore Management Association Members Witness Union Budget Presentation In Lok Sabha
article-image

He allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her when she screamed. He then fled the scene.

The girl, along with her parents, filed a complaint at the Kukshi Police Station on January 31. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 64 (1) and 65 (1) of the BNS along with Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Police Constable Injured After Being Knocked Off Lower Parel Bridge In Collision With Tempo
Mumbai News: Police Constable Injured After Being Knocked Off Lower Parel Bridge In Collision With Tempo
Mumbai News: Security Guard Booked For Stealing Rolex Watches And ₹12 Lakh Cash From Employer’s Bags In Malabar Hill
Mumbai News: Security Guard Booked For Stealing Rolex Watches And ₹12 Lakh Cash From Employer’s Bags In Malabar Hill
Former US Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton To Attend Mumbai Climate Week 2026 As Chief Guest, Global Climate Leaders To Join Summit
Former US Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton To Attend Mumbai Climate Week 2026 As Chief Guest, Global Climate Leaders To Join Summit
Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone
Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone

Police launched an investigation to nab the accused.

Following SP Mayank Awasthi’s directions, a team from Nisarpur police outpost, led by SI Ravi Waske, tracked the accused using technical evidence. They spotted him near Kadmal, where he attempted to flee on seeing the officers. He was apprehended from the spot.

During questioning, Gautam confessed to the crime and was produced before the court. SP Awasthi announced a reward for the team’s swift and commendable work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi
MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi
Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And...
Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And...
MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar
MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar
Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered