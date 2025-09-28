Indore News: Digvijaya Singh Stopped From Entering Sheetla Mata Bazaar; Some Traders Protest With Saffron Flags, Women Throw Bangles At Him |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was stopped by police on Saturday from entering Sheetla Mata Bazaar, where traders are facing pressure to remove Muslim employees.

Singh, who had planned to visit the temple and meet shopkeepers in the market, was taken by police to Sarafa Police Station, leading to heated arguments with officials.

The controversy stems from an appeal by Eklavya Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, urging traders to dismiss Muslim workers. He had set September 25 as a deadline, after which many shopkeepers reluctantly terminated staff under mounting pressure.

As Singh’s convoy reached the market, BJP women workers threw bangles at him, shouting slogans and staging protests. Some local traders also displayed saffron flags, declaring they would oppose Singh’s visit. Several women also stood near the police station carrying bangles to give to Digvijaya Singh as a mark of protest.

At the police station, Singh submitted a memorandum accusing state government of encouraging communal divisions. “Is it not a crime to threaten traders just because they employ Muslims? Why has the police not filed an FIR yet?” Singh asked. He alleged that the ruling establishment was deliberately disturbing harmony for political gains.

The Congress leader has already filed a petition in the Indore High Court over rising communal tensions, with the hearing now postponed to November 10.

Some of the traders in the market expressed helplessness, saying they were “forced to remove loyal employees under pressure.” They lamented that the atmosphere of brotherhood and unity built over generations was being systematically eroded.

Heavy police force, including RAF units, was stationed to prevent escalation during the visit of Digvijaya Singh. Later, addressed a press conference at Indore Press Club, where he commented on several political issues.