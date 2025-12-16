Indore News: Debt-Ridden Law Student Attempts Jump From 7th Floor, Rescued |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old law student was safely rescued by police on Tuesday evening after he attempted to jump from the seventh floor of a shopping mart in the Rajendra Nagar area. The student reportedly took the drastic step due to a debt of around Rs 10 lakh.

Rajendra Nagar Police Station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said the incident occurred around 7:30 pm at Kalyan Mart, located near the Reti Mandi Square. The student, identified as Gokul Patidar, a resident of Ratlam, had reached the mart's seventh-floor balcony and was preparing to jump.

Upon noticing the student's actions, the mart's security guard immediately alerted the police. TI Birthare, along with the police force, rushed to the spot. After a prolonged period of persuasion and negotiation, the young man was safely brought down.

Rs 10 lakh debt cited as reason for attempt

TI Birthare said that Gokul is a law student at a private college in the city. Preliminary reports suggest that the student was burdened with a debt of around Rs 10 lakh, which led him to attempt suicide. He had reportedly borrowed the money from someone and spent it on maintaining a lavish lifestyle.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and Gokul s family has been informed.