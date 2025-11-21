 Indore News: DAVV Begins Enrolment Process For PG Students; Exams From December 16
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started the enrolment process for students admitted to postgraduate courses for the new academic session 2025–26. The Higher Education Department has sent the data of 63,000 students to the university, and their exam forms will now be filled.

The university is launching an online application link from Monday. Students will be able to fill their exam forms till 10 December. After this date, forms will be accepted with a late fee.

Due to the delay in enrolment, DAVV had to postpone the PG first-semester exams twice, causing inconvenience to nearly 87,000 students. Enrolment of 63,000 students in postgraduate courses like MA, MCom, MSc, MJ, MHSc and MSW is under the Higher Education Department. The department was supposed to complete the process in October, but it got delayed by about one and a half months. On Thursday, enrolment numbers were finally allotted to all these students.

With the enrolment work now in place, the university has accelerated preparations for examinations. Controller of Examinations, Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that MA, MCom and MSc exams will begin from 16 December. The timetable will be released in the coming days.

MBA, BBA, BCA exams in last week of December

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is handling the enrolment process for around 24,000 students admitted to MBA, BBA and BCA courses. This process will continue for about 10 more days and is expected to be completed by 30 November.

Exam forms for these students will be filled from 1 December. DAVV has decided to conduct the examinations for these professional courses in the last week of December.

