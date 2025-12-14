Indore News: Court Awards Double Life Term For Sexual Assault Of Two Minors |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court in Indore sentenced a 53-year-old man to double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls aged 11 and 12 years. The verdict was delivered by Shipra Patel, 21st Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the POCSO Act, in a case registered at Khajrana police station.

According to Rajendra Singh Bhadoria, in-charge Deputy Director of Prosecution, the accused— a neighbouring grocery shop owner and Indore resident—was convicted under multiple provisions of the POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code, and Information Technology Act. The court awarded separate life imprisonment sentences and imposed a total fine of Rs 28,500.

The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Preeti Agrawal. The court also recommended Rs 3 lakh compensation for each victim towards physical and mental trauma and rehabilitation.

As per prosecution, the case surfaced on November 4, 2023, when mother of one victim lodged a complaint after learning about the abuse. During investigation, another minor girl, aged 10 at the time, revealed she too had been repeatedly sexually abused by the accused. Both victims said they remained silent earlier due to threats issued by the accused.

After investigation, medical examinations, and recording of witness statements, a charge sheet was filed, leading to conviction. The judgment has been termed a strong deterrent against sexual crimes involving minors.