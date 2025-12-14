 Indore News: Court Awards Double Life Term For Sexual Assault Of Two Minors
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Court Awards Double Life Term For Sexual Assault Of Two Minors

Indore News: Court Awards Double Life Term For Sexual Assault Of Two Minors

In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court in Indore sentenced a 53-year-old man to double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls aged 11 and 12 years. The verdict was delivered by Shipra Patel, 21st Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the POCSO Act, in a case registered at Khajrana police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Court Awards Double Life Term For Sexual Assault Of Two Minors |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court in Indore sentenced a 53-year-old man to double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls aged 11 and 12 years. The verdict was delivered by Shipra Patel, 21st Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the POCSO Act, in a case registered at Khajrana police station.

According to Rajendra Singh Bhadoria, in-charge Deputy Director of Prosecution, the accused— a neighbouring grocery shop owner and Indore resident—was convicted under multiple provisions of the POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code, and Information Technology Act. The court awarded separate life imprisonment sentences and imposed a total fine of Rs 28,500.

Read Also
MP News: 'We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi'
article-image

The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Preeti Agrawal. The court also recommended Rs 3 lakh compensation for each victim towards physical and mental trauma and rehabilitation.

As per prosecution, the case surfaced on November 4, 2023, when mother of one victim lodged a complaint after learning about the abuse. During investigation, another minor girl, aged 10 at the time, revealed she too had been repeatedly sexually abused by the accused. Both victims said they remained silent earlier due to threats issued by the accused.

FPJ Shorts
'Casteism More Prevalent Among Educated, This Must End': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
'Casteism More Prevalent Among Educated, This Must End': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Two Die By Suicide In 24 Hours In West Bengal’s Malda Amid Fear, Anxiety Over Special Intensive Revision Exercise
Two Die By Suicide In 24 Hours In West Bengal’s Malda Amid Fear, Anxiety Over Special Intensive Revision Exercise
PM Modi To Visit Jordan On Dec 15–16 As India, Jordan Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan On Dec 15–16 As India, Jordan Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties
Delhi Schools Move To Hybrid Mode For Classes Up To IX, XI As AQI Touches ‘Severe Plus’
Delhi Schools Move To Hybrid Mode For Classes Up To IX, XI As AQI Touches ‘Severe Plus’

After investigation, medical examinations, and recording of witness statements, a charge sheet was filed, leading to conviction. The judgment has been termed a strong deterrent against sexual crimes involving minors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome

MP News: Govt Writes To Centre For Termination Of IAS Santosh Verma

MP News: Govt Writes To Centre For Termination Of IAS Santosh Verma

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Davos On Invitation From World Economic Forum

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Davos On Invitation From World Economic Forum

MP News: Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Poison Over 'Jhagda Pratha' In Neemuch

MP News: Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Poison Over 'Jhagda Pratha' In Neemuch

Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal

Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal