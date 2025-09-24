Indore News: Cleaning Operations At Railway Station And Bus Stand To Start At 6 AM

Indore News: Cleaning Operations At Railway Station, Bus Stand To Start At 6 AM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Wednesday said that cleaning operations at city railway station and bus stand premises should begin promptly at 6 am to ensure that passengers arriving in Indore experience the city’s hallmark cleanliness.

Bhargav conducted an early morning inspection of the city’s cleanliness arrangements on Wednesday, visiting Chhoti Gwaltoli, Sarwate bus stand, the railway station, and the Rajshahi waste transfer station.

At Chhoti Gwaltoli, the Mayor reviewed the beautification work around Patel statue rotary. He examined the progress of the ongoing project, plans for proposed works and directed officials to speed up implementation. He also closely reviewed local sanitation arrangements, seeking details on staff strength, working hours and procedures.

At the railway station premises, the mayor expressed dissatisfaction with the cleanliness and immediately spoke with the station master over phone.

He instructed the installation of larger dustbins, the preparation of a clear cleaning timetable and the commencement of daily cleaning from 6 am.

Furthermore, he directed that municipal health officers, CSI and sanitation inspectors be included in railway station cleanliness review meetings to ensure effective monitoring.

“Indore is the cleanest city in the country, and the railway station must reflect the same standards so that every passenger feels the essence of Swachh Indore,” Bhargav stated.

At Sarvate bus stand, Bhargav pulled up sanitation officials after spotting cobwebs and directed that penalties be imposed on the agency responsible for negligence. He instructed replacement of dustbins, enforcement of strict cleanliness starting at 6 am and penal action against those littering the premises.

Special emphasis was laid on penalising bus operators found washing vehicles inside the premises, which contributes to unhygienic conditions. As part of the Swachhata Seva Pakhwada campaign, the mayor himself participated in a cleanliness drive at the bus stand, urging citizens to remain conscious of hygiene and sanitation.

Yadav orders for airport like toilets at Nayta Mundla bus stand

Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav conducted an inspection of the newly developed Nayta Mundla Bus Stand and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the parking arrangements at the bus stand, assessed cleanliness levels and instructed officials to ensure that the premises remain well-maintained.

Finding the sanitation arrangements satisfactory, he directed that the same standard be maintained consistently. He also issued specific instructions to construct airport-style attractive toilets at the bus stand and keep them hygienic.