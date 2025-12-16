 Indore News: CBI Court Awards 5-Year Rigourous Imprisonment To 10 Convicts In Vyapam Patwari Exam Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: CBI Court Awards 5-Year Rigourous Imprisonment To 10 Convicts In Vyapam Patwari Exam Scam

Indore News: CBI Court Awards 5-Year Rigourous Imprisonment To 10 Convicts In Vyapam Patwari Exam Scam

In a significant verdict in the infamous Vyapam recruitment scam, a CBI special court in Indore on Tuesday sentenced 10 accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment each for cheating and using forged documents in the Patwari Recruitment Examination, 2008.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: CBI Court Awards 5-Year Rigourous Imprisonment To 10 Convicts In Vyapam Patwari Exam Scam | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant verdict in the infamous Vyapam recruitment scam, a CBI special court in Indore on Tuesday sentenced 10 accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment each for cheating and using forged documents in the Patwari Recruitment Examination, 2008.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each of the convicts. Those sentenced include Rameshwar, Rakesh, Devendra, Chetan, Balram, Harpal, Gopal, Jitendra, Dinesh and Digvijay Singh Solanki.

The case pertains to large-scale irregularities detected in the Patwari Recruitment Examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) in 2008. During investigations, it emerged that several candidates had resorted to impersonation and submitted forged educational certificates and documents to fraudulently secure selection.

Read Also
MP News: Panel To Probe HIV Blood Transfusion To 4 Kids In Satna District Hospital, Says Dy CM...
article-image

An FIR was initially registered on October 26, 2012, at Kotwali Police Station in Khargone district. The Khargone police alleged that the accused had cheated the examination authorities by producing fake certificates and using forged documents as genuine to gain appointment as patwaris.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Urges ED To Consider NCLT-Approved One-Time Settlement In NSEL Crisis, Says ‘No Better Way’ To Aid Creditors
Bombay HC Urges ED To Consider NCLT-Approved One-Time Settlement In NSEL Crisis, Says ‘No Better Way’ To Aid Creditors
'BJP–Shiv Sena Using Ajit Pawar NCP To Split Secular Votes In Civic Polls': Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar
'BJP–Shiv Sena Using Ajit Pawar NCP To Split Secular Votes In Civic Polls': Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar
Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary
Mumbai Fraud: Santacruz Police Book 32-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of ₹74 Lakh By Posing As CM’s Secretary
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 16: Big Fight Between Hemant & Kiran, Tulsi Leaves Shanti Niketan
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 16: Big Fight Between Hemant & Kiran, Tulsi Leaves Shanti Niketan

Following investigation, the district police filed chargesheet on May 28, 2014, before the competent court.

Following directions of the Supreme Court, the case was transferred to the CBI. The central agency pursued further investigation and conducted the prosecution during trial.

After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the special CBI court held all 10 accused guilty of impersonation and cheating.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully established the role of the accused in manipulating the recruitment process and undermining the integrity of public examinations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 3 Types Of Proposals Prepared For Leave, CM Mohan Yadav To Take Decision

MP News: 3 Types Of Proposals Prepared For Leave, CM Mohan Yadav To Take Decision

Indore News: CBI Court Awards 5-Year Rigourous Imprisonment To 10 Convicts In Vyapam Patwari Exam...

Indore News: CBI Court Awards 5-Year Rigourous Imprisonment To 10 Convicts In Vyapam Patwari Exam...

MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT

MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT

MP News: New Promotion Policy; Govt Requests Physical Appearance During Hearing, High Court Fixes...

MP News: New Promotion Policy; Govt Requests Physical Appearance During Hearing, High Court Fixes...

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Video Praising Namaz, Zakat Goes Viral

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Video Praising Namaz, Zakat Goes Viral