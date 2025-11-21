Indore News: Arrested African Woman’s Mobile Phone, Passport Seized | Representative Image (PNG Tree)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Wing seized the passport and mobile phone of Ivory Coast national Linda, who was living in Mumbai on student visa and was arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in the international market on Wednesday. The officials suspect that the passport is forged. However, investigations are on.

DSP (Narcotics) Santosh Hada informed the Free Press that Linda Anaba, resident of African country Côte d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), was caught with 31 grams of cocaine powder and a case was registered against her under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

The woman was residing in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai on a student visa. The investigation is also on to find out about the person who gave her the drug and to whom she was planning to supply it in the city. It is believed that more accused would be arrested in connection with the case.

Hada further said that the woman was not cooperating with the police in the investigation, so her mobile phone was seized to find out about the other people involved in the drugs supply. Her passport appeared to be forged so it was also seized for investigation. The woman was produced in court from where she was sent to jail, Hada added.