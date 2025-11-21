 Indore News: Arrested African Woman’s Mobile Phone, Passport Seized
The Narcotics Wing seized the passport and mobile phone of Ivory Coast national Linda, who was living in Mumbai on student visa and was arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in the international market on Wednesday. The officials suspect that the passport is forged. However, investigations are on.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Wing seized the passport and mobile phone of Ivory Coast national Linda, who was living in Mumbai on student visa and was arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in the international market on Wednesday. The officials suspect that the passport is forged. However, investigations are on.

 DSP (Narcotics) Santosh Hada informed the Free Press that Linda Anaba, resident of African country Côte d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), was caught with 31 grams of cocaine powder and a case was registered against her under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

