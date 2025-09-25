Indore News: Alert Traffic Cop Stops Truck Being Driven By Drunk Driver |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An alert traffic cop managed to prevent a major accident by stopping a truck driver, who was under the influence of alcohol and entered in the no-entry zone near Hotel Sayaji on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic constable Vijay Jatwal tried to stop the truck, but the driver ignored him and continued driving dangerously. Showing courage and presence of mind, Jatwal chased the vehicle and managed to stop it near Vijay Nagar police station.

A breathalyzer test confirmed that the driver was drunk. Legal action was taken against him for driving under the influence, violating traffic rules, and entering a no-entry zone. The truck was seized, and constable Jatwal was praised for averting a possible tragedy.

7 wrong parked buses seized

In another action, traffic police and the RTO jointly took action against the buses parked on the wrong side. Complaints were received about interstate buses blocking traffic by parking in no-parking zones from Musakhedi to Teen Imli on Ring Road.

The traffic police and RTO officials seized seven buses and fines of Rs 1.30 lakh were collected from bus operators. They were strictly warned that repeated violations would lead to harsher actions along with vehicle seizure.

Traffic police also cracked down on buses running on the Indore-Mhow-Pithampur route after several complaints of frequent traffic violations. Under the leadership of Inspector Radha Yadav, a sudden checking drive was conducted at Bhanwarkuan Square.

During the inspection, a bus was fined Rs 3,000 under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for reckless driving, and another bus was fined Rs 500 for disobeying traffic signals.

Drivers were instructed to follow traffic rules, avoid stopping in the middle of the road for passengers and not to drive at high speed or carelessly. The traffic police have assured that strict action will continue against all violators to ensure smooth and safe traffic in the city.

Dumper truck driver chased and caught

The traffic cops managed to catch a dumper being driven in the restricted area in the Vijay Nagar area. Subedar Asha Yadav and team on the morning of Wednesday fined a dumper truck that was escaping from Service Road behind Radisson Square towards Vijay Nagar.

They stopped the truck at Vijay Nagar and issued the challan for entry in a no-entry zone. In furtherance, 14 heavy vehicles were fined for violating the prescribed time on restricted routes and entering the no-entry zones.

Heavy vehicles and dumper trucks are now evading the main road and attempting to enter no-entry zones via service roads or colony roads. Observing this, city police and senior officials are constantly monitoring such activities and effective actions are being taken to curb such problems.