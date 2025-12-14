Indore News: 3 Dairy Licences Suspended In Ghee Adulteration Crackdown |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move against food adulteration, district administration and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended three dairy licences after detecting largescale irregularities in ghee manufacturing and sale in Indore. Officials said once investigation is completed, case will be filed before competent court.

Action followed inspection at Palda-based Shri Ram Milk Food & Dairy Industries and two other firms functioning from same premises under separate licences. FDA teams collected 10 ghee samples of different brands and pack sizes and seized 3,409 litres of ghee valued at nearly Rs 20 lakh.

Laboratory analysis later found seven samples substandard, failing on almost five key quality parameters. Products that failed tests included multiple variants of SRMI Mother Choice, SRMI Milk Cream and loose ghee, all packed by same group.

Probe revealed that three licence-holding firms were in fact operating as a single unit. Common entry and exit points, machinery and storage facilities were shared, despite claims of separate operations. Investigators also found that all financial transactions were controlled by Narendra Kumar Gupta. One firm listed another individual as proprietor, but no supporting GST or banking trail was found, raising doubts over licence authenticity.

Officials said seriousness of case was compounded by group’s past record. Brand has earlier faced convictions in Indore, Dewas, Dhar and Harda, while multiple cases remain pending in Ujjain, Mandsaur and Rajasthan. Considering repeated violations and risk to public health, FDA suspended all three licences with immediate effect.

Authorities confirmed that complete case file will be placed before competent court after probe is finalised.

In a parallel action, FDA teams raided Shyam Marketing at GadiAdda after ghee was found being sold at an unusually low rate of Rs 270 per kg. Suspecting adulteration, 74 kg of ghee was seized and four samples were drawn for laboratory testing.

Meanwhile, inspection at Parv Food & Productions in Palhar Nagar exposed unhygienic conditions in manufacture and storage of gajak and chikki. Samples were collected and a notice issued, warning that failure to rectify shortcomings within stipulated period would lead to suspension of unit’s registration.