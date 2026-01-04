 Indore News: 29-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹3.80 Lakh In Credit Card Activation Scam
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman was duped of Rs 3.80 lakh by a cyber-fraudster posing as an HDFC Bank executive. Following the victim's complaint, Dwarkapuri police registered a case based on an e-Zero FIR and initiated an investigation.

According to Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the incident occurred on December 30 when the victim received a phone call from an unidentified individual claiming to be an employee of HDFC Bank. The caller informed her that her credit card needed activation and suggested deactivating an associated insurance policy to avoid unnecessary charges.

The scammer gained the victim's trust and manipulated her into downloading a supposed "HDFC app" from the Google Play Store. Under the guise of setting credit card limits and processing "test" transactions, the fraudster managed to obtain her credit card number and CVV.

The accused then made the first transaction and Rs 1.90 lakh was deducted while in the second transaction again Rs 1.90 lakh was deducted. When the fraudster made a third attempt, the victim grew suspicious and realizing she was being scammed, she immediately marked the transaction as unauthorised, notified the bank to block her card, and reported the incident to the National Cyber Helpline (1930).

A case was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

