Indore: New Railway Station Building To Be 7 Storied, 10 Times Bigger |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first glimpse of the new railway station building of the city is out. The gorgeous new railway building will be seven-storied and 10 times bigger than the current station building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new railway station building virtually on February 26.

On this occasion, a function is being organised at the railway station. MP Shankar Lalwani informed here on Tuesday that the new station building will be state-of-the-art and grand in every sense. The built-up area of the new railway station will be 4.56 lakh square feet.

The built-up area of the present station building is only 50,000 square feet. MP Lalwani, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the new station building is being built keeping in mind the needs of the city for the next 50 years and the new building will be 7-storied.

It will have a concourse on the top of all four platforms with shops for every need of the passengers. MP Lalwani said that Rs 495 cr. will be spent in the first phase and the new station building is expected to be operational in 2027. Lalwani said that the new station will be well-equipped and will have 26 lifts and 17 escalators.