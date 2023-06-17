 Indore: New Power Grid Premises To Have Water Harvesting System Too
Indore: New Power Grid Premises To Have Water Harvesting System Too

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar inspected the grid site of 33/11 KV being constructed under RDSS at Imlikheda in Sanwer area of Indore district.

Saturday, June 17, 2023
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is making arrangements for water harvesting at the sites of 97 grids being built in the company area under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). This will ensure water sufficiency for grid earthing and staff. 

He said that the civil and electric work of the grid should be done on time, and water harvesting system should also be installed. Tomar directed the concerned agency to provide the construction material at the site on time. 

He said that the civil and electric work of the grid should be done on time, and water harvesting system should also be installed. Tomar directed the concerned agency to provide the construction material at the site on time. 

He also instructed chief engineer (civil) Girish Vyas for intensive monitoring of the civil work of grids. He also took a meeting of engineers at the Dharampuri distribution centre and directed them to focus on consumer services, supply, revenue collection, loss reduction, etc. Tomar said that if there is a fault in the transformer, it should be replaced on time. 

Door-to-door app is the best solution for payment in villages, this facility should be expanded, so that the bill amount is received on time and the burden of dues does not increase on the consumers.

Indore: 'Harassed By Cops' Trader  Commits Suicide In Hotel
