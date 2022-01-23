Indore: New IIT-I director contracts Covid and fails to take charge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Suhas Sitharam Joshi, a member of the IIT, Bombay, faculty who was appointed as the new director of IIT, Indore, on January 10, has not assumed charge despite the passing of 12 days because he has contracted Covid-19. Sources at IIT, Indore, said that Joshi had got infected with coronavirus, so he could not assume charge.

“He’s keeping well now, but will join only after his test report turns out to be negative,” an officer of IIT, Indore, told Free Press.

Joshi is a member of the faculty of the Department of Mechanical Education, IIT-Bombay. He is the second permanent director of IIT, Indore. Interestingly, the first regular director of IIT, Indore, was also from IIT, Bombay. Established in 2009, IIT, Indore, had found its first director in prof. Pradeep Mathur, who was appointed for a period of five years.

However, his term was extended for another five years on the recommendations of the Dr Anil Kakodkar Committee. Kakodkar was part of the IIT, Indore, council at that time. After Mathur’s second term got over in December 2019, professor Neleesh Kumar Jain was made officiating director. He remained at the post for two years. On January 10, the Centre appointed Joshi as the new director of IIT, Indore. He was expected to assume charge within a week, but he contracted Covid-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:02 AM IST