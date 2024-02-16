Indore: Nepalese Man Dies By Hanging

Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man from Nepal working in a city restaurant committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Khajrana police station area on Wednesday. He was found hanging by his roommate in the evening. The reason behind the extreme decisions could not be established. However, the deceased acquaintances told the police that he was upset and used to remain tense over some issue.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vijay S, a resident of Nepal and was staying on rent in Preet Nagar. The deceased roommate Shyam said that he is unaware about the reason why Vijay committed suicide. He went to his place in the evening and he found the door locked from inside. When he looked inside from the window, he found Vijay hanging from the ceiling. The police began a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

Training session for cops on newly-enacted laws

A training session was held for police officers to educate them about three newly-enacted laws. CBI’s senior officer DC Jain, provided training through video conferencing to police officers in virtual presence of DGP MP Sudhir Kumar Saxena. City police officers, including Police Commissioner (CP) Rakesh Gupta, participated in the training session. Several officers from different organisations were also present. They were educated on provisions related to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act.

The training covered methods for collecting evidence with authenticity and quickly recording evidence using digital tools. Police commissioner Rakesh Gupta said that the new laws shift their attention from Dand (Bhartiya Dand Sanhita) to Nyay (Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita). Initially, the focus was on punishment, but now it has shifted towards ensuring justice.