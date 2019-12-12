Indore: Need indigenous technologies to realise ‘Make in India’, says CMTI director Dr. Nagahanumaiah

Indore: Central Manufacturing Technology Institute director Dr Nagahanumaiah here on Thursday said that the country needs to be ready on the development of indigenous technologies to realise “Make in India” in true spirit.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of three-day International Conference on Precision, Meso, Micro and Nano Engineering (COPEN-11) is being organised at Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

Nearly 300 scientific and academic students and industry professionals have gathered at IIT Indore for the conference.

The conference is a biennial platform for scientific interaction for professionals in the diverse fields of precision manufacturing, multi-scale modelling and manufacturing, emerging manufacturing techniques, micro-mechatronics, materials processing for precision engineering, and smart manufacturing.

In this conference, 220 research papers, 12 keynote addresses and 15 demonstrations will be deliberated by the delegates including foreign participants from Russia, Japan, UK, America, and Singapore are participating the conference.

In his welcome address, IIT Indore director Prof Pradeep Mathur emphasised on the need of emerging micro and nano technologies for manufacturing.

Dr Nagahanumaiah, who was chief guest for the inaugural session, gave an overview of the recent developments in the field of micro/nano manufacturing in terms of production techniques and key enabling technologies that push the boundaries of the state of the art in mass-manufacturing of micro-scale and micro/nano structured components.

The keynote speech was delivered by Prof Satish T S Bukkapatnam, director, Texas A&M Engineering Experimentation Station (TEES) Institute for Manufacturing Systems on “Recent advances in data science and AI for industry 4.0”.

He said “With increasing availability of high dimensional, streaming data in the industrial practice, it is now possible to predict impending anomalies and breakdowns across a manufacturing plant much earlier, and over considerably longer time horizons than what is conceivable today. With the increasing availability of large time series data, nonparametric machine learning approaches are becoming attractive for prediction and prognosis of anomalies and breakdowns.”

In another keynote address was delivered by Harish Bajaj, deputy managing director, Mitutoyo South Asia. He explained the role of precision manufacturing and metrology in high end engineering applications, specifically on Internet of Things (IoT) enabled metrology.

Prior to this, pre-conference workshops were also conducted on “Precision Micro and Nano Engineering” and “Smart Manufacturing”. These workshops received overwhelming response with 44 and 70 participants registering, respectively. In the later, more than 50% participants were from Industries.