Indore: Nearly 60 colleges under DAVV still to provide info for AISHE even as deadline expires today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 60 out of 260 colleges under the wings of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya have still not provided information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) even as the deadline for the uploading data expires today.

“Around 60 colleges are still to upload data on AISHE website even as the deadline set by DAVV expired on Tuesday. We have sent reminders to all colleges to ensure that they share information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure with AISHE by mid-night today,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

Initially, the DAVV had set the last date for uploading information on the AISHE website for January 31. The last date was extended by 15 days with a warning that the colleges which did not comply with the deadline will be disaffiliated in session 2022-23.

In a warning letter to the deviant colleges, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said that it seems that your institute does not want to participate in AISHE even when it is a must.

“Take this letter as a final warning. The colleges which did not provide information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by February 15 will face disaffiliation in the next session,” the missive reads.

Dixit said that the DAVV would send the list of deviant colleges to the Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to them.

Online window for uploading information on the AISHE website was opened in December. But several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

The Union Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:58 PM IST