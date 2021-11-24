Indore: NCC cadets told to develop leadership skills

Indore



Leadership skills are the root of success and they will help you in organising people, ideas and skill-sets to achieve a common goal, which is essential especially for a country’s success. Stating this Group Commander of Indore NCC Group Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot addressed cadets of 9 MP Battalion NCC Indore in the annual training camp on Wednesday.

He addressed the cadets and asked NCC cadets to develop leadership qualities and follow a disciplined life.

“Develop the necessary skills especially: decisiveness, integrity, relationship building (or team building), problem-solving abilities, dependability, and ability to teach and mentor,” Brigadier Bhanot said.

He urged the cadets to use study material available with respect to NCC "B" and "C" certificate examination through the website and app of Director General NCC and get good grades in upcoming "B" & "C" certificate exam.

He motivated NCC cadets to prepare for SSB to join Indian Army. “Make a monthly note of minimum one good change every Cadet has been able to bring in his or her immediate surroundings even if it appears minor,” Brigadier Bhanot said.

Along with Deputy Camp Commandant Col Pankaj Gupta, Major Sanjay Bhavsar, Lt Manish Jaiswal, the officer inspected the camp activities, arms and management.



Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:56 PM IST