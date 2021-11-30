Indore: ​NCC cadets pledge​ to follow traffic rules

Indore

An essential part of NCC training is to become responsible citizens. With that in mind, NCC cadets were trained on various traffic rules, mannerisms and management on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Manish Jaiswal guided the cadets and helped them understand their responsibilities. The cadets pledged to follow traffic rules and ensure their contribution towards better management as good citizens of India.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:03 PM IST