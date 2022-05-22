Indore: Nautapa is round the corner; peak of summer has passed, assure Met department officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with ‘nautapa’—considered the hottest nine days before summer recedes—round the corner, the weatherman believes that the peak of summer has passed.

With the continuous decrease in temperatures due to pre-monsoon activities, officials of the regional meteorological department said, “The conditions will remain the same till May 24 and Indore region will also witness drizzles for a couple of days, while pre-monsoon rain will take place in many parts of the state.”

The officials added that, even with ‘nautapa’ being round the corner, the temperatures will not rise above 43 degrees Celsius in the region as the peak of summer—when the temperature had reached 43.3 degrees Celsius in the second week of this month—has passed.

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 37.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius below normal.

Fluctuations in temp in past 10 days

Date - Max temperature (in degrees Celsius)

May 22 - 37.7

May 21 - 38.8

May 20 - 42.5

May 19 - 41.4

May 18 - 40.6

May 17 - 40.9

May 16 - 40.3

May 15 - 41.4

May 14 - 41.6

May 13 - 43.2

‘Pre-monsoon showers’

‘Two western disturbances are active, while a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh is also causing an incursion of moisture. Many districts of the state, including Bhopal, may witness pre-monsoon showers while drizzles will take place in the Indore region. The temperature will remain close to 40 degrees Celsius for two days and it will increase by one-two degrees Celsius after that, although it won’t breach the peak it had reached earlier this month’

— Met department officials

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:02 PM IST