In Photos: IIM Indore's feeling paw-sitive with its new shelter for dogs

Indore: Along with countless students, professors, and a director, the Indian Institute of Management(IIM) in Indore houses 37 foster dogs! The faculty and students found several feral dogs scurrying about and playing with them when they moved from one classroom to another within the premises. To help the four-legged inhabitants find a place of their own and to assist those students who were scared of them, a shelter called ‘Paws at Planet - i’ within the IIM campus in 2015.

“Being a dog lover, I was excited to visit the dog shelter when I took over as the Director in 2018,” said Prof. Himanshu Rai, the Director of IIM Indore.

“I regularly visit the shelter, play with the dogs, and ensure that every dog's needs are fulfilled. Since we have a lot of dog lovers on campus, establishing and maintaining the shelter wasn't a problem. We have also built customized pools in the shelters so that dogs get relief during summers,” he continued.

Every foster has been given a name and each one’s birthday is celebrated. IIM residents also bring dogs special foods on their own birthday. Timely vaccination drives and veterinary visits have been arranged by the institute, and the personnel working with the shelter are vaccinated as well.

“Initially we faced problems like heat, rain, and waterlogging, but we found a way to overcome each one of them,” said Pooja Batra, a PhD Alumnus from IIM.

“Leftover food from the college cafeteria was initially brought to the dogs. Now rotis are specially made for them each day.”

Every dog has now befriended their caretakers, who feed them thrice a day apart from cleaning and powdering them. Students, who miss their pets back home, often take the dogs along for walks. They make contributions to the medicinal and nutritional requirements.

A designated ground has been set up right behind the basketball court, a starting point for students’ evening walk. “They definitely act as a stress relief for us,” said Navaneethakrishnan, a PGP student.

“After exams, we go to the eateries and then visit the dogs, even ten minutes with them helps you feel good. Most of them love visitors, they run towards us when they see us. The others prefer naps.”

The dogs also have beddings of their own which have been stitched by the women working with the housekeeping department within the campus.

A different accommodation has been created for the puppies within the campus till they are ready to meet the larger dogs. “Recently, we found a puppy outside our main gate. We took the puppy in and provided it with proper medical treatment,” said Prof. Himanshu Rai.

“We fostered two puppies called Rolly and Polly in the center's early days. They were able to recognize me even after I visited them after a year!” reminisced Dr. Ananya Mishra, the Corporate Communications Manager,

Tsuki | IIM Indore

"Ms. Tulika Singh, Staff from the IIMI Library, is immensely proactive in taking care of all the dogs here. Not only does she contribute generously to the shelter, but all the dogs love her the most. Previously, she has also taken care of an injured bird who was found on the campus, treated them with the guidance from the doctors, and let the bird free" she continued.

Dogs who have been through chemotherapies find respite in Paws at Planet - I too. Tsuki, who lost a foreleg due to infection, was adopted by professor Sneha Thapliyal from the shelter. To date, around 10 dogs have found a home after this shelter.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:28 PM IST