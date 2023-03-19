 Indore: National seminar organised at Holkar Science College
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holkar Science College under the joint auspices of the Physics and Electronics Department of the college, organised a three-day national seminar - "National Conference on Physics and Chemistry of Materials" through hybrid mode from March 16 to March 18. The seminar was inaugurated by V Ganesan, former director, UGC-DAE, CSR, Indore.

Ganesan in his speech inspired the research scholars to do their research work with full dedication with excellence. He appreciated the research activities and innovation happening in the college and department wishing best for the future. In this national seminar various speakers expressed their views in their sessions. Along with this, 150 participants presented their research papers through an online medium. This seminar was sponsored by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal.

The concluding program of the seminar was presided over by G D Gupta, HOD, Physics. As the chief guest of the closing programme, the principal and patron of the institution - Suresh T Silawat gave speech and blessings to the students.  RC Dixit was present as the coordinator of the programme. 



