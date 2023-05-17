Indore: National Dengue Day observed; People pledge to keep surroundings clean

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to spread awareness against dengue, health officials flagged off an awareness ‘rath’ to observe National Dengue Day on Tuesday.

The officials administered a pledge to the people that they would prevent the disease by keeping their surroundings clean, and by not allowing water to stagnate.

After being badly hit by the deadly dengue in 2021 and seeing over 200 cases in 2022, Indoreans heaved a sigh of relief as no cases of the disease were reported so far this year.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, they are conducting regular campaigns to spread awareness against the disease and also conducting surveys across the city against the mosquito larva.

“The year 2021 was the worst as the number of dengue cases in the city had broken all previous records. As many as 1,201 cases were found positive in 2021, while 242 cases were found in 2022. However, no case has been found this year, so far,” Dr Patel said.

He also added that as per the trend, the dengue virus gets intense every 3-4 years, and the number of cases increases suddenly.

“We believe that dengue cases would not increase this year, and people may get relief from the vector-borne diseases,” he added.

Dengue cases in the last five years

Year -Cases

2017 -167

2018 -358

2019 -356

2020 -86

2021 -1201

2022 242

2023

00 (till May 16)