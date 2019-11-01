Indore: Narmada water leakage disrupts traffic flow

Indore: A Narmada water pipeline running beneath the road near Geeta Bhawan temple complex began leaking on Friday morning. The water that flowed out on roads caused inconvenience to residents. In the afternoon, IMC dug a hole on the road to repair the damaged pipeline. Due to repair work, the traffic was diverting to other side of the road. The traffic diversion caused traffic jam in the area.

When contacted, Balram Verma, water works incharge at Indore Municipal Corporation, said Narmada water line was damaged due to leakage in pipeline. The 500-mm pipeline is used to carry water to a water tank of PWD. He further said IMC has repaired the damage. He claimed that it will be completed by Friday night.