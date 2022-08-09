Indore: Namrata Damor’s death; it’s suicide, says CBI, submits closure report

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI submitted its closure report on Monday in the 10-years long case of Namrata Damor, a student of MGM Medical College, who was found dead on railway tracks. The CBI was investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide, as her death had been linked to the infamous Vyapam scam.

CBI special public prosecutor Ranjan Sharma said that the agency has concluded that Namrata had committed suicide by jumping from the train due to family dispute. It had nothing to do with the Vyapam scam.

Now the court will decide whether to accept the closure report after recording the statement of Namrata's father, Mehtab Singh.

The CBI had submitted the completion report in the case earlier also, but at that time the court had refused to close the case after objection from Mehtab Singh.

According to information, the body of medical student Namrata Damor was found lying on the railway track between Ujjain and Tarana on January 7, 2012.

Namrata was a student of MGM Medical College and lived in the girl’s hostel of the college. She was missing from the hostel a few days before the incident. Her missing complaint was lodged at Sanyogitaganj police station. After the body of Namrata was found, it was linked to Vyapam scam. Police said Namrata's death was a suicide while Namrata's father Mehtab Singh was demanding a CBI inquiry, terming her daughter's death as murder.

In July 2015, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of the death of people related to the Vyapam scam to the CBI. After nearly two years of investigation, on December 30, 2017, the CBI had submitted the closure report in the court in the Namrata Damor death case, but Mehtab Singh Damor took objection to it and demanded a re-investigation. On the orders of the court, the CBI re-investigated the case.