Indore: Name Of DAVV’s New VC Sealed In Envelope; Appointment On Anvil

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The search for a new vice chancellor for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has reached a pivotal stage, as the selection panel tasked with recommending candidates has submitted its choices in a sealed envelope to Raj Bhavan.

Chancellor of the state universities, Mangubhai Patel, is expected to reveal the name of the chosen candidate before the end of the month, marking the conclusion of the rigorous selection process. The appointment is necessitated as the tenure of the current VC Prof Renu Jain is set to end in September.

Raj Bhavan initiated the application process for the coveted post in early March, following which a selection committee was constituted. The committee includes one representative each from the Department of Higher Education, Raj Bhavan, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman.

After reviewing applications, the committee shortlisted a dozen candidates on September 8 and invited them for interaction on September 20. The session took place at Raj Bhavan, with 11 candidates attending, including four contenders from DAVV, Indore: Prof Ashutosh Mishra, a two-time acting vice chancellor; Prof Rajiv Dixit, director of the college development council; Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, head, School of Economics; and Prof Sachin Sharma, a faculty member, Institute of Management Studies.

Mishra, with his prior experience as acting VC, is seen as a strong contender, leveraging his administrative expertise. Dixit also brings solid administrative experience, having proven his capabilities as director of the college development council. Ahuja, a senior figure in DAVV, has managed the admission process at the university’s teaching department for four to five years and had shown his acumen many a time.

The youngest among the shortlisted candidates, Prof Sachin Sharma, is seen as an up-and-coming academic, gaining recognition for his contributions to higher education. Following the interactions, the search panel recommended a set of candidates to the Chancellor, whose decision will soon determine DAVV’s new leader.

Speculation is rife as to who will emerge as the first among so-called equals, with the final announcement eagerly awaited by the academic community. BOX// Indore advocates for local VC The local academic community is advocating for a VC from the DAVV itself. “It is generally observed that if an outsider is appointed as VC at DAVV, the person fails to deliver. Prof DP Singh was an exception.

We are hopeful that our leader is selected from within the university,” said a professor wishing anonymity. Some other senior teachers also echoed the same views. They said that their experience is that it takes at least two years for the outsider to cope up with the DAVV environment and by that time half of his/her tenure gets over. “The selection panel had shortlisted four local candidates out of a dozen contenders vying of the VC post. We wish the Chancellor appoints any one from the four as our new leader,” said a newly appointed teacher at the university.