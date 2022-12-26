Indore: Nagar Kirtan taken out by Sikh community

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An impressive Nagar Kirtan was taken out by the Sikh community on the occasion of 356th Prakash Gurpurab of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, on Sunday.

Giving information about the programme, the acting president of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Danveer Singh Chhabra general secretary S Jasbir Singh Gandhi said, “The kirtan was on the occasion of 356th Prakash Gurpurab of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj. Under the auspices of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Nagar Kirtan started on a grand scale from Tower Square.”

All the community members performed Ardas in front of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Maharaj. The words of Guru Vani were sung beautifully by the Sikh Youth Forum. The whole atmosphere resounded with the words “Wah Wah Gobind Singh Ape Gur Chela.”

Members of Sikh Yuva Manch sang Shri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj's Bani Veer Ras with a melodious tune.

Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangats, Sikh Samaj's social, religious, and educational organisations, and Shabdi Jathas of about 38 Gurdwaras of the city participated.

Nagar Kirtan started from Tower Square and reached Gurdwara Topkhana Sahib in the evening. All the office bearers of Shri Guru Singh Sabha gave a grand welcome to all the groups and sangats of Gurdwaras by showering flowers.