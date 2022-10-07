Indore: Mystery bullet case; cops clueless about person who had fired the bullet

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police are still clueless about the person who fired the bullet in the mystery bullet killing case in the Hira Nagar area. Eleven-year-old Mahi Shinde, who was watching a Garba performance with her mother, sustained a bullet wound in her head and died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday. The police believed it was celebratory firing by an unidentified person and the bullet hit the girl accidentally. A metal part was also recovered from the skull of the girl.

DCP Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said the type of the weapon is almost known but investigations are underway in the case. The person who fired the bullet is still unidentified.

It is believed that the weapon pointed upwards, but, after the firing, the bullet travelled in a trajectory and came down and hit the girl. It is said that the speed of a bullet increases when it comes down from a height.