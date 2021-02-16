​Indore: MYH docs remove 3-foot-long iron rod from patient's leg​

Indore

Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Tuesday saved the life of a 22-year-old man by removing an iron rod of about 3-feet from his lower limbs. The patient had reached MY Hospital ​after travel​l​ing for four hours from Khandwa.

According to senior surgeon​, ​Dr Sumit Shukla, the rod was stuck in the thigh region of the patient, penetrating the buttock near the anal area.

Harish, resident of Khandwa, ​is employed as housekeeping staff in Gurjar Hospital in Khandwa. He was on night duty in hospital and had fallen from the fourth floor on the iron road which penetrated his lower limb.

“Any delay in surgery ​might have prove​d​ fatal for the patient as infection might ​have ​damage​d his organs. We immediately planned the surgery and removed the iron rod from his body after operating him for more than one and half hours,” Dr Maheshwari said.

He added that the patient ​​is fortunate as the rod missed ​his vital organs​.

“Patient is out of danger now but is under observation. He has some muscle damage but he can live a normal life ahead except ​for ​some weakness in ​his ​legs,” Dr Maheshwari added.

Along with Dr Maheshwari, Dr Sumit Shukla, Dr Avinash Gautam, and Dr Ankit Thora played important roles in saving the patient’s life.