 Indore: MY Hospital Plans To Introduce Golf Cart Stretchers To Transport Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MY Hospital Plans To Introduce Golf Cart Stretchers To Transport Patients

Indore: MY Hospital Plans To Introduce Golf Cart Stretchers To Transport Patients

Initiative will be made possible by CSR fund and the hospital management is preparing to purchase the vehicles soon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:54 AM IST
article-image
MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital is set to implement a new golf cart stretcher system, making patient transport within the hospital or to the associated hospitals in the campus smooth and more efficient.

Currently, hospital staff or relatives must push patients on stretchers to move between departments or even to nearby hospitals. “With the introduction of golf cart stretchers, patients will be transported comfortably to elevators and then to their wards, operating rooms, or other critical areas on the hospital’s ground floor,” hospital authorities said.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Man Jumps In Front Of Speeding Sanghamitra Express, Rushed To Hospital With Amputated...
article-image

Additionally, these golf carts will aid in moving patients between MY Hospital's casualty and nearby health facilities, including Chacha Nehru Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, and TB Hospital. “The initiative will be made possible by CSR fund and the hospital management is preparing to purchase the vehicles soon.

Currently, only a few medical institutions across India offer such transportation support,” hospital authorities claimed. “MY Hospital is likely the first government hospital in the state to adopt this facility. MYH’s casualty ward sees a high volume of patients from Indore and surrounding districts, and currently, patients often wait as they are moved manually by family or staff from the emergency room to elevators and wards,” superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar

This e-vehicle will be capable of operating for several hours on a single charge, with special provisions such as IV pole attachments for patients in critical condition. The hospital plans to expand its use to other nearby hospitals once the construction of connecting road is completed. “Preparations are underway to acquire golf cart stretchers via CSR funding, ensuring patients have a more convenient experience soon,” Dr Yadav added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

MP: Thousands Offer Prayers To Setting Sun On Chhath Puja

MP: Thousands Offer Prayers To Setting Sun On Chhath Puja

Indore: Green Corridor Likely To Be Prepared To Transport Organs Of 44-Year-Old Woman

Indore: Green Corridor Likely To Be Prepared To Transport Organs Of 44-Year-Old Woman

Indore: MY Hospital Plans To Introduce Golf Cart Stretchers To Transport Patients

Indore: MY Hospital Plans To Introduce Golf Cart Stretchers To Transport Patients