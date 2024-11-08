Indore: MY Hospital Plans To Introduce Golf Cart Stretchers To Transport Patients

MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital is set to implement a new golf cart stretcher system, making patient transport within the hospital or to the associated hospitals in the campus smooth and more efficient.

Currently, hospital staff or relatives must push patients on stretchers to move between departments or even to nearby hospitals. “With the introduction of golf cart stretchers, patients will be transported comfortably to elevators and then to their wards, operating rooms, or other critical areas on the hospital’s ground floor,” hospital authorities said.

Additionally, these golf carts will aid in moving patients between MY Hospital's casualty and nearby health facilities, including Chacha Nehru Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, and TB Hospital. “The initiative will be made possible by CSR fund and the hospital management is preparing to purchase the vehicles soon.

Currently, only a few medical institutions across India offer such transportation support,” hospital authorities claimed. “MY Hospital is likely the first government hospital in the state to adopt this facility. MYH’s casualty ward sees a high volume of patients from Indore and surrounding districts, and currently, patients often wait as they are moved manually by family or staff from the emergency room to elevators and wards,” superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said.

This e-vehicle will be capable of operating for several hours on a single charge, with special provisions such as IV pole attachments for patients in critical condition. The hospital plans to expand its use to other nearby hospitals once the construction of connecting road is completed. “Preparations are underway to acquire golf cart stretchers via CSR funding, ensuring patients have a more convenient experience soon,” Dr Yadav added.