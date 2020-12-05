Indore: MY Hospital doctors remove choledochal cyst after 6-hr operation

Indore: Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 26-year-old woman by performing a complex surgery for excision of choledochal cyst and reconstruction of the biliary duct.

The patient had congenital disorder of the duct and was removed after a complex surgery performed by the doctors for six hours, about five days ago.

HoD of Surgery Department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said the patient, resident of Depalpur, was successfully discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

“She was suffering from pain, frequent cases of jaundice, nausea, and other liver disorders. It remained asymptomatic for a long time but turned life threatening for the patient,” Dr Ghanghoriya siad.

He added that his team removed the choledocal cyst and reconstructed it through the small intestine.

THE SURGERY

“It was a complex surgery as removing the cyst was difficult by avoiding any other complications. It turned more challenging when we constructed a bile duct of the patient through her small intestine,” the HoD added.

SINCE 2016 IN MY HOSPITAL

Dr Ghanghoriya also informed that such surgeries had started in MY Hospital in 2016 and it is the only government institute in central India to perform such complex surgery.

Dr KK Arora, Dr Sanjay Mahajan, Dr Hiteshwari Baghel and 10 more doctors played a major role in the surgery.

Family members felicitated doctors

Family members of the patient expressed their happiness over the surgery which was conducted for free in the hospital. Family members even felicitated the team of doctors at the hospital and thanked them for saving the patient's life.

Choledochal Cyst?

Choledochal cysts are much more common in Asian populations with a reported incidence of 1 in 1,000. It is three or four times more prevalent in females than in males.

Most patients with choledochal cysts are diagnosed during infancy or childhood, although the condition may be discovered at any age. Approximately 67 percent of patients present before the age of 10 years.

How are choledochal cysts diagnosed?

1. Computerized tomography scan (CT or CAT scan) — A CT scan shows detailed images of any part of the biliary system.

2. Cholangiography — a radiographic visualization of a child's bile duct.