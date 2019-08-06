Indore: Music programme Musafir Hoon Yaaro held; Kishore Kumar remembered

Indore: A music programme ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaro’ was organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of renowned singer Kishore Kumar at Ravindra Natya Grah on Sunday. Singers Sunil Sharma, Arpita Bobde, Nitisha Kandara, Rajesh Mishra and others mesmerised audience with their performances. Special performances were presented by Baljinder Singh and Shiksha Sharma. Chief guests were Kamal Kamle, Prem Goyal, Hemant Gattani and others. Music was composed by Rajesh MIshra (bass guitar), Kamlesh Kandara (Tabla), Amit Sharma (lead guitar), Rupak Jadhav (Key-board), Siddharth Sharma (key-board), Anurag Kamle (Saxophone), Sanjay Kapariya (Dholak), Babla Gajbhiye (congo-dholak) and Sagar Dhaigude (Octopad).

Kishore Kumar remembered

A music programme was organised by Rhythm Musical Group at Mai Mangeshkar Auditorium on Sunday. This musical event was organised to pay musical tribute to singer Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary. Lead singers Rajesh Sharma and Kavita Shrivastav gave splendid performances on the ocassion. The programme was conducted by Mona Thakur. Music was composed by Deepesh Jain.scores of music enthusiast marked their presence in the programme.