Indore Municipal Fake Bill Scam: ED Raids Residences Of IMC Clerk, Contractors To Probe ₹125 Cr Fraud

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residences of clerks and contractors accused in the Rs 125 crore fake bill scam of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). The ED officials, divided into teams, reached the residences and offices of the accused, located across the city, on Monday morning.

The teams are investigating the charges of money laundering.

They arrived at Madina Nagar, located in the Azad Nagar police station area, and conducted raids at the houses of Mohammad Sajid, Mohammad Zakir, and Mohammad Siddiqui, owners of Green Construction, King Construction, and Niva Construction.

Similarly, a team of officials reached the city's Mahalaxmi Nagar and raided the residence of the clerk of accounts department of Indore Municipal Corporation, Anil Garg. ED officials are searching for documents related to money laundering. The raid is likely to continue until late at night.

There is a possibility that the Indore civic body might have lodged an FIR at MG Road police station about 6 months ago, leading to the crackdown by the ED.

Earlier, in April, a committee was constituted to probe the fake bill payment scam. It was ordered that the payment histories of certain officials of the civic body and contractors would be checked and their pending payments would be put on hold.