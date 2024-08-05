 Indore: 27-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 3rd Floor After Fight With Hubby, Dies; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 27-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 3rd Floor After Fight With Hubby, Dies; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Indore: 27-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 3rd Floor After Fight With Hubby, Dies; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

The incident happened at Singapore Township in Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman jumped off the third floor of her residential building after a fight with her husband in Indore. She died on the spot. The incident occurred in Singapore Township at the Lasudia police station in Indore on Saturday evening. The spine-chilling video shows the woman jumping fearlessly and it is now going viral on social media.

The viral clip shows the young, saree-clad woman standing on the edge of the terrace while a man rushed from behind, trying to stop her. The woman, without paying any heed to him, jumped from the third floor. She took the drastic step after quarreling with her husband.

Read Also
Three Women Seal Shivling With Bricks & Cement In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Give This BIZZARE Reason...
article-image

WATCH the video here

Read Also
MP: 9 Children Killed, 2 Injured As Wall Collapse At Temple In Sagar
article-image

Hubby harassed her physically & mentally

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Angoori Bai, a resident of EWS Quarter. She hailed from Sagar. Her husband Rahul Lodhi works in a private company.

ACP Krishna Lalchandani said that Angoori Bai's husband harassed her physically and mentally, triggering her to take the extreme step. She went to the third floor of the building and jumped from there. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The police began a probe into the case. The deceased's body has been sent for the post-mortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 27-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 3rd Floor After Fight With Hubby, Dies; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Indore: 27-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off 3rd Floor After Fight With Hubby, Dies; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Indore: Dirty Water Supply A Major Problem, Garbage Awaits Attention Too As Mayor Pushyamitra...

Indore: Dirty Water Supply A Major Problem, Garbage Awaits Attention Too As Mayor Pushyamitra...

MP: Only 55% Take Assistant Professor Exam Held After A Gap Of 6 Years

MP: Only 55% Take Assistant Professor Exam Held After A Gap Of 6 Years

Madhya Pradesh: Dark Fibers To Take ‘Faster Than 5G Services’ To Underserved Regions

Madhya Pradesh: Dark Fibers To Take ‘Faster Than 5G Services’ To Underserved Regions

Indore: More Than 200 Projects, Development Work To Be Launched

Indore: More Than 200 Projects, Development Work To Be Launched