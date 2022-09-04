Indore Municipal Corporation to form task force for cleaning sewer lines

Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to constitute a task force for cleaning of sewerage lines in the city. Instructions to this effect were issued by waterworks-in-charge Abhishek Sharma during a review meeting of the drainage department of IMC. “The task force shouldn’t only have sanitation workers but also machinery, equipment and safety gear for them,” Sharma said. Whichever colony the task force visits for cleaning of sewage lines, derange workers of that colony will accompany it.

Sharma ordered cleaning of the sewerage lines area wise. Especially where there’s a problem of accumulation of dirty rainwater, the task force should be sent to that place on priority, he said. Sharma also ordered issuing a centralised tender for the entire city for immediate repairs of the damaged chamber lids and sewerage lines.

Sharma was told that the sewer used to get backflow from such places as Prajapat Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Sai Baba Nagar, Vidur Nagar and so forth into the Sirpur and Chhota Sirpur ponds. He said a 20-MLD capacity sewage treatment plant was being built on the Sirpur pond to stop the flow of sewage water into the water body. The sewage treated at this STP will be used in gardens and other domestic works, as well as commercial works in the nearby localities.

Apart from this, Sharma was told that STPs are also proposed where the sewerage lines are coming in excess of capacity, such as Laxmibai Statue and Laxmi Memorial Hospital and Tulsi Nagar Nullah.

