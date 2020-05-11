Indore Municipal Corporation claims distributing 6.5 Lakh dry ration packs in 43 days of lockdown

In the 43 days of lockdown period, the IMC claims to have distributed 6.5 lakh dry ration packs among the poor families at the cost of Rs 10 cr.

Executive engineer at IMC, Mahesh Sharma, said, “The work of distributing dry ration station started from March 29. According to our records, there are 1.75 lakh families in the city who are daily wagers or do some odd jobs and we are providing these families with 5 kg of Aata, 2 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 litre of oil, some basic spices and salt in a packet.”

Sharma said that the IMC has spent Rs 10 cr so far in the project. Apart from the cost of the ration being provided, there is cost of packaging material and wages for around 600 workers who are distributing these packets. While the packaging costs Rs 30,000, the wage comes to Rs 1.5 lakhs every day.

He said that the Aata and rice is being provided by the Food and Civil Supplies department, and some donors too have given rice and dal. He said IMC has made all arrangements to distribute dry ration to the poor till May 30.

Some of the workers involved in the packing, which is taking place in Omni Palace, said that every day they are giving 1000 to 1200 packets for distribution to the local MP, MLAs and other leaders. These packets are distributed by men associated with them, the workers said adding that the IMC only delivers the dry when there is demand from a particular slum or area. The IMC also distributes food packets, but that too is distributed by the MP, MLA and other leaders and their men.

IMC additional commissioner and in-charge or ration distribution wing, Sandeep Soni said that they are taking help of MPs, MLAs and other leaders in the distribution of dry ration and food packets. “But our own people are also distributing the ration in areas where there is a demand.”