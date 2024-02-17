Indore: Municipal Comm Inspects Electric Bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): I-Bus drivers and other staff involved in operations of electric i-Buses will be trained according to requirements for such kind of vehicles, the municipal commissioner instructed on Friday. Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspected electric buses. She travelled in a new AC electric bus operating on BRTS under AICTSL from City Bus Office to Regional Park Bus Depot and inspected i-Bus stops. Additional commissioner and AICTSL CEO Manoj Pathak, BRTS in-charge Abhinav Chauhan and others were present during inspection.

While inspecting the new AC electric bus, commissioner Singh gave instructions to officials that the staff and drivers must get training to handle electric buses in any situation.

IMC sanitation workers’ kids to get free coaching for competitive exam

The Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to make arrangements for imparting free coaching to children of sanitation workers who wish to appear for competitive examinations. This was said by municipal commissioner Harshika Singh who added that an action plan is being prepared for this. Also, a residential complex will be built for sanitation workers who do not have their own homes.

Chairman of the State Safai Karmachari Commission, Pratap Karosiya attended a review meeting regarding cleanliness workers held here on Friday. In another major decision, it was decided to soon fill vacant posts of sanitation workers and to make them permanent. Dismissed/suspended sanitation workers will be given one more opportunity to present their side. A camp will be organised for this.

Along with this, admission in residential schools and hostels for students of sanitation workers engaged in Tribal/Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, Utkarsh Award amount given to children of sanitation worker and other points were also reviewed.