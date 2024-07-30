Indore Municipal Budget: Sarafa Food Bazaar To Be Redeveloped; Property Tax, Water Cess Hiked

Crowd at Sarafa market. |

Sarafa market to be redeveloped

“Indore is known for its food. To keep up to the expectations, it is decided to redevelop city’s famous night food bazaar, Sarafa market,” the mayor said.

Beautification along Regal Square

Beautification to be done along Regal Square to Madhumilan square. Anti-encroachment drive on footpaths is in progress, said Mayor Bhargav.

Cameras to keep eye on roads

All major roads to be secured by ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) to keep a check on crime and ensure safety.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presents budget

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) met on Tuesday to present the budget for fiscal year 2024–25. In line with expectations, the water rate has been hiked from Rs 200 per month to Rs 300. Similarly, property tax has also been hiked.

To make Indore independent, the Swachh city is expected to bring its own town planning scheme in the near future, said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav while announcing the budget.