Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-modal integration plan will be prepared for the metro rail stations in Indore. This work will be done under the local area planning of metro stations. Through this, parking, connectivity and other necessary facilities will be developed for the passengers and the residents around the metro rail stations.

Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting of the officials concerned on Monday. He said a plan will be prepared for this and sent to the state government. Municipal corporation commissioner Shivam Verma, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh and Metro officials were present.

Commercial run in Jan

The commercial run of the metro is expected to start in January. An inspection of CMRS will also be done. The entire focus is on starting commercial runs on Super Priority Corridor. Commercial runs are to be done on the entire track by the end of 2025.

What is multi-modal transportation

Multi-modal transportation, also known as intermodal transportation, refers to the movement of goods using multiple modes of transportation, such as rail, road, water, and air, in a coordinated and an integrated manner.

Dist Court gets 26 more ADPOs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state home department has issued appointment orders for 202 candidates to the post of assistant district prosecution officer (ADPO). Out of these, the Indore District Court has got 26, which will now take the total number of ADPOs to 88. The new ADPOs were selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in 2021.

The arrival of 26 new ADPOs in Indore will expedite the resolution of pending cases in the district court. The newly-appointed ADPOs are Akriti Gupta, Aarti Rajoria, Vinod Chauhan, Reena Rathore, Alka Mandloi, Rahul Ajnar, Ishu Yadav, Shriram Chauhan, Pankaj Singh Baghel, Ditia Damor, Sachin Awasya, Antar Singh Dabar, Deepa Chauhan, Isaram Gadaria, Ranjita Arya, Devesh Kanauj, Prem Singh Mandloi, Sangeeta Dudve, Sapna Pachaya, Babulal Chauhan, Dilip Tahed, Pawan Muhel, Ramu Panchal, Devendra Kumar Kiradia, Renu Mandloi and Savita Verma.