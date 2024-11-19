Indore: DAVV Deploys Flying Squads To Assess Quality Of Education In Colleges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing directives by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has deployed three special flying squads to assess the state of education in colleges across Indore district. This move, prompted by the DHE, aims to ensure that institutions are adhering to academic standards and delivering quality education.

The flying squad comprises three teams of three members each. These teams will conduct surprise inspections at private, government-aided, and government colleges to check if regular classes are being held, if faculties are present as per institutional claims and if facilities like computer labs, libraries and research labs meet expectations.

The squads will directly interact with students to gather firsthand insights. They will ask about the consistency of classes, the presence and effectiveness of faculty and the adequacy of facilities provided in relation to the fees charged.

The teams will also engage with faculty members to discuss the educational environment and infrastructure. DAVV registrar Ajay Verma said, "The flying squads will conduct surprise checks to ensure an accurate understanding of the current situation in colleges.” Out of around 150 colleges in the district, the flying squads plan to inspect about 30 of them.

Similarly, two squads each have been assigned to colleges in Dhar and Jhabua districts also. The inspection will cover several parameters, including classroom activities, infrastructure adequacy and research facilities. A detailed report will be prepared after each visit. Director of College Development Council (DCDC) Prof Rajiv Dixit said that this report will be based on 8–10 critical points. "The findings will be submitted to the DHE for further action," he added.