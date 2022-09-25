Indore: MPPSC holds written exam for filling 763 posts of medical officers

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), on Sunday, conducted the written examination for the recruitment for filling the posts of Ayurveda, homoeopathy and Unani medical officers for the government hospitals of the AYUSH department of the state government in one session from 12 noon to 3 pm. The examination was organised in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

For 692 posts of Ayurveda medical officers, about 4,300 candidates out of 4,999 candidates appeared in the examination at 14 centres in the state.

Similarly, for the recruitment of homoeopathy medical officers, a total of 4,316 candidates out of 5,469 candidates appeared in the examination for 43 posts.

For the posts of Unani medical officers, the written examination was organised at one examination centre each at Indore and Bhopal. Out of a total of 603 candidates, 510 candidates appeared in the examination held for filling 28 posts.

In-charge controller of examinations Dr Sushant Punekar said the provisional answer keys for the questions of the exam would be published on the website of the commission as soon as possible.

After the publication of the provisional answer key, candidates will be able to register their objections on it within 7 days through the online process. “After considering the objections and representations received by the committee of subject experts, the final answer key will be issued for evaluation,” he added.