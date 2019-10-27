Indore: MPPCB to keep check on pollution level

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional office will keep a check on pollution level in the city for 24 hours for 15 days. The exercise is aimed to assess the level of air and sound pollution in view of Diwali festival. The board has been continuously monitoring the level of pollution at different places since October 20 and will continue it till November 4.

Chief scientist at board’s regional office Dr DK Wagela said pollution level will be monitored for 24 hours at DIG Office, Mhow Naka, Vijay Nagar and Pologround. “We will monitor noise pollution at Kothari Market and Vijay Nagar as well,” he said. The department expects rise in air pollution post Diwali due to the smoke emanated from crackers.

“We have already started monitoring the data and will continue till November 4 after which the data will be analysed. If major rise is seen in pollution, we will place the data in our meeting and work on the solutions,” Dr Wagela said.

Awareness progr in seven schools: MP Pollution Control Board organised awareness programme in seven schools across in the city in last one month. “During the programme, we appealed to children for using less pollution-generating crackers to celebrate the festival. The students were also informed about the current pollution level and ways to keep it down,” Dr Waghela said.