Indore: ​MPPCB extends ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme till April 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has extended the deadline of ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Scheme till April 30.

The decision has been taken after seeing a good response to the scheme in which a large number of industries registered themselves with the board by submitting a self-declaration of starting the business and taking consent from the board.

“Under Vivid Se Vishwas scheme, industries or institutions who have not taken permission from the Pollution Control Board so far can take the consent by depositing lump sum fees of the time period which is self-declared by the institutions. Board will not take any legal action or sue them for the same,” officials of the regional office of MPPCB said.

They added that earlier, the scheme was only for three months i.e. from January to March but the board has increased the deadline by a month.

“Extension in deadline is an opportunity of the industries which have not taken consent or registered with the board so far as they can get the permission by submitting lump sum fees of the period which they declare by their own. This will benefit them as well as the board as more industries will be registered and monitored to control the pollution,” officials added.

MPPCB officials had also held various meetings with the hotel, hospital, gardens, and industry owners to inform them about the scheme.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:00 AM IST