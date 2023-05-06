Indore: MPMSU VC visits MGM Medical College, inspects various facilities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has raised various issues regarding the delay in works of students and the college before Dr Ashok Khandelwal, vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

Dr Khandelwal was on an inspection visit at the medical college on Thursday and did a comprehensive assessment of various departments, lecture halls, smart classes, laboratories, library, and examination halls.

During the interaction with the medical college authorities, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit informed the vice-chancellor about difficulties and pending issues of the college and faculties especially related to examinations.

The major issues raised by the college include enrollment of PG students of batch 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

“Issue of the submission of 13 students’ thesis, mark sheets of about 301 students of first prof. were not received creating hurdle in their internship, issue of practical marks of a student in pathology department, result of all the medical college should be delivered directly to their official mail id, and payment of exams including theory and practical exams of Rs 25 lakh is pending with MPMSU,” the college authorities informed the VC.

Meanwhile, he also interacted with many medical students, to understand their learning and reading schedules and chaired meeting along with dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and HoDs to discuss UG/PG attendance, theory, and practical evaluations and many other relevant academic issues.

Dr Khandelwal assured to resolve the issues at the earliest and also appreciated the evaluation work of the medical college faculty members.