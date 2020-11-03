Indore MP Shankar Lalwani's condemns temple vandalisation in Pakistan

Indore: BJP Member of Parliament from Indore, Shankar Lalwani on Tuesday condemned Hindu temple vandalisation incident took place in Karachi in Pakistan.

After blasphemy allegations were made against a boy from the Hindu community, a mob of Muslims had vandalished the temple on Sunday night.

During the vandalism, idols of Hindu gods were torn down and thrown out of the temple and the temple premises were also defaced.

“I want to ask Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, where did your promises to protect your minorities go? Why Hindus, Sikhs and other religious people are targeted only on the basis of religion? This is the third such incident in Hindu temples in the last 20 days,” he said.

He said: “I pray that soon Hindus and Sikhs living in Sindh, Balochistan and provinces of Pakistan can get rid of atrocities and all can breathe in free air.”

Lalwani said the people Sindh and Balochistan want freedom from Pakistan due to the atrocities they are facing there.

He stated that it was because of such atrocities on Hindu and Sikh community members in Pakistan, Modi government brought CAA.