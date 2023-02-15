Indore: Moving truck catches fire at Bypass Road

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Bypass Road area after a moving truck caught fire on Wednesday night. The people alleged that the fire brigade reached 1 hour after they were informed about the fire.

According to the information, the incident took place between Phoenix Mall and Best Price on the Bypass Road around 8.30 pm. After seeing the smoke from the cabin, the truck driver stopped the vehicle and jumped out. After that the truck caught fire due to which the passersby were stopped for a few minutes.

A passerby Ankur Upadhyay said that the people informed the fire brigade and the local police after seeing the burning truck on the road but the fire fighters reached there after an hour. Some people said that there should be a fire station near the Bypass Road so the fire fighters can reach the spot within minutes after getting information.

The local policemen were seen extinguishing the fire using the fire extinguishers. No casualty was reported during the incident.    

