Indore: Mother, sons abducted, assaulted over old rivalry

Indore / Pithampur (Mhow): Pithampur police arrested three people on Sunday who allegedly abducted and assaulted a mother and her two sons over an old rivalry. Accused Sumer Singh and his two brothers Mohan and Sohan were arrested for abducting Mayabai Solanki and her two sons Rajesh and Sanjay.

Police said that the daughter of Gangabai, Sapna was married to Sanjay. The couple was blessed with a boy. A few months ago, Sanjay and Sapna met with an accident in which Sapna and their one-year-old son died, and Sanjay survived. Sapna's family believe that Sanjay killed Sapna in the accident and to take revenge they attacked Sanjay and his family and abducted them. Both the families were also having a dispute over a property.



Police said that after the abduction, Sapna's family assaulted Sanjay and his family and then let them off on a highway, fearing that police would catch them.



Police registered a case under section 452, 323, 364, 506, 34 and 120 B of IPC. Police are searching for other accused.